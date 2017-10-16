Lakewood Church hosts Worship Relief Concert for Harvey survivors

HOUSTON - Pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church hosted the Houston Worship Relief concert Sunday night. Christian music's biggest artists performed under one roof to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.



"This is what it's all about," said Osteen. "When one is down, others lift us up."



Osteen and his wife, Victoria, opened their church for the free concert. It was standing room only, packed with people still hurting after Harvey.



"It's a great opportunity to get away from all the cleanup and all the drywall and to give people an opportunity to come out here and relax and praise God," said Joy Henry.



"It shows the phrase 'Houston Strong', we'll be strong, endure whatever happens to us," said Corey Williams.



The Worship Relief Concert was broadcast all over the world on Sirius XM Radio and online, an international event aimed to cast light on Houston. It will be aired two more times on other Christian networks.



"Hopefully this will be a small part to help people get back on their feet," said Osteen. "As a church this is the time to shine brighter and to give people hope."



All of the night's proceeds will go to Houston Harvey Relief. If you'd like to donate, click here.

