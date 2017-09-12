Kingwood's 'Santa' hit hard by Hurricane Harvey

KINGWOOD, TEXAS - Even Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t spared by Hurricane Harvey.

Larry Melton is known around Kingwood as everyone’s favorite Santa.

He’s been posing for photos with Kingwood’s kids for more than two decades.

Melton and his wife BJ also raise money each year to brighten Christmas for families in need.

“This special man and his precious wife have donated 21 years to the Kingwood and area communities enhancing Christmas for each of us and our families,” Debbie Brown said. "They've given children and families the hope and gifts of a Christmas when they had none."

Now, the Meltons need some help.

Their home in Crosby flooded during Hurricane Harvey and they didn’t have flood insurance. They only had liability insurance for the two vehicles that also flooded.

To add insult to injury, BJ fell at a shelter and had to have surgery.

Friends have started a gofundme.com page to raise money for the Meltons.

It's the perfect story to highlight now and even a greater follow up story as Christmas nears!





© 2017 KHOU-TV