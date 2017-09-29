Job fair: Harvey creates hundreds of jobs in Houston area

HOUSTON - If you’re looking for work, you might want to check out a job fair in Pearland next week.

The Hurricane Harvey Community Job fair hosted by LocalWork.com will be held on Monday, Oct. 2.

Recruiters will be looking for hundreds of employees in the following fields:

• Insurance

• Hospitality

• Construction • Sanitation

• Financial

• Customer Service

• Government

“We realize many industries have an increased need to ramp up recruiting efforts in order to better support the relief effort and rebuild of our City,” said Rick Tolman, Market Director at LocalWork.com.

The job fair will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 12101 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



