Amidst the contractors working on homes in west Houston is a house with a moving tribute to 71-year-old Robert Haines.

His body was found in his home days after the flood. Haines’s husband left words and images on the house to honor Haines and his military career.

Neighbors and friends remember Haines as a great man with a big heart.

