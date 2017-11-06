Humble ISD: Goal to have students return to Kingwood HS in March

KINGWOOD, Texas- Students may be able to return to Kingwood High School in March, the district says.

According to the Humble Independent School District, their goal is to have students back in the academic wing of the high school for classes by Monday, March 19.

The district said the following in a statement:

"Work is progressing well on the restoration of the campus after flooding. This move will also allow Summer Creek High School to finish the year with fulltime access to their campus."

The district says all areas won't be fully restored until later in the summer. The majority of Hurricane Harvey's flood damage was to the school's first floor.

The decision to move students back to the campus on this date will be presented at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 14.

