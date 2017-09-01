Houston, we are with you. We are with you while the skies flood our streets, homes and change our lives. (Photo: KHOU)

Houston, we are with you.

We are with you while the skies flood our streets, homes and change our lives.

Our newsroom, where we got to tell your stories, flooded, too.

But the damage does not define us, just like your loss does not define you.

We evacuated and are waiting, just like you, for the waters to recede.

We will rebuild, and so will you.

Houston, we will do this together, and we will not stop telling your stories, because this is our home too.

