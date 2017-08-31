Houston warns of looters posing as imposter ICE agents

Flooded homes are shown near the Barker reservoir following Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Win McNamee, Custom)

HOUSTON - The city of Houston is warning residents to be wary of potential looters posing as ICE agents.

According to CBS News, city of Houston officials said there may be imposter Homeland Security agents telling residents to evacuate their homes. The city believes it's an effort to rob empty houses.

ICE agents are not currently enforcing immigration raids during the city's flood crisis, CBS reports.

On Wednesday, both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held press conferences and reassured residents that authorities are not interested in legal statuses at the time.

Real ICE agents carry badges and credentials. Should you ever encounter someone claiming to be an agent, you should ask to see their credentials.

