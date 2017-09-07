Houston officials assess damage after Harvey

For the last several days, city inspectors have been busy cruising and assessing storm damage around Houston neighborhoods. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - For the last several days, city inspectors have been busy cruising and assessing storm damage around Houston neighborhoods.

So far, they’ve surveyed more than 13,000 homes ravaged by flood waters, most of them single-family homes.

Called windshield inspections, inspectors drive around rating damaged homes on a scale from 1 to 4, 1 being no damage, 4 meaning destroyed. They base it off of waterline markings, the debris on your curb, and your roof.

That information is then passed onto the city, county and FEMA.

The city says it could be 2 to 3 weeks before they’re through.

“We’re dealing with an entire 624 square miles of the city of Houston that’s been affected, so we’re doing the best that we can, and hopefully, if they’ll be patient, it won’t happen overnight, but we will get it done,” said Takasha Francis, Director of Houston’s Department of Neighborhoods.

These surveys are meant to pinpoint the hardest hit areas for FEMA. It does not determine how much money you’ll receive from them, individually.

To get in contact with the Houston Department of Neighborhoods, call 3-1-1.

