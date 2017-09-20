Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo donates $2M to Harvey relief efforts

A couple in West Houston near Memorial Drive at the Beltway emptied their home onto the lawn after flooding destroyed most of their posessions. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo plans to donate $2 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, rodeo officials announced Wednesday.

“With a mission of promoting agriculture and a passion for education, it is only fitting for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to equally support these areas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” Joel Cowley, president and CEO, said in a release.

The donation is set to be distributed among several organizations and relief funds focused on agricultural and educational support. These include the Texas Farm Bureau’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund for Agriculture, Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation, Texas FFA Association, Houston SPCA, Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston.

