Houston country singer debuts song for Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Houston Country Singer Max Flinn is releasing his brand new single “As Big As The Storm."

His inspiration was Hurricane Harvey -- but more importantly, the way Houston came together in one of the most difficult times in our city's history.

“The story really in a nutshell is just the resiliency and the togetherness of Houston," Flinn said.

It’s a story sung from the heart and the heartbreak of watching a home, and all of its history drown under floodwater.

Max Flinn grew up in Bellaire. He graduated from the University of Houston.

Helpless watching Harvey unfold on television, the country singer put pen to paper, composing a country single showcasing what he found in the floodwaters: Hope.

“I think my song transcends Harvey in a way. It can relate to other situations that we’ve seen. People coming together in tough times, you know," Flinn said.

Flinn’s first time performing the song was at the House of Blues, opening for the Eli Young Band.

“So many folks doing such incredible things in such terrible odds," Lead Singer Mike Eli said on stage.

On stage, Eli shared his thoughts on the storm. The band was scheduled to perform the very weekend that Harvey hit.

“Obviously we realized that the show just could not happen in any form, whether it be a benefit or not," Eli said.

The Tomball native says Harvey, to him, meant holding his breath, waiting for word from family back home.



“Every time you couldn’t get ahold of a family member, you’re wondering should I get in the car and pull a boat down there and find out why they’re not answering the phone," Eli said.

And with hearts as big as this storm, Flinn hopes his words, his music will help heal what has so badly been hurt.

“I just think that the love in this town outweighs any tragedy that could potentially hit us," Flinn said.



Flinn is also selling shirts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

For information on where you can find the shirts, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MaxFlinnMusic/

