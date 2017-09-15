High school rivalry becomes rallying point for Friendswood, Kingwood communities

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Longtime high school football rivals Friendswood and Kingwood will face off Friday night.

It’s the first game for both teams since Harvey.

Kingwood High School was hit hard by Harvey. The school was completely flooded out and lost everything.

Now, the two Mustang teams are coming together.

As both communities continue to recover Friday night’s game is just one way to move forward.

It's a game both coaches are calling a rallying point for their communities hit hard by Harvey.

On Thursday, the junior varsity teams played, while proud parents cheered them on. Coaches say they are proud of the leadership of their players .

Another note about the JV game – the Friendswood band didn’t wear their usual uniforms as a show of solidarity for the Kingwood band, which lost nearly everything.

Both Kingwood and Friendswood communities are expecting the stadium to be a sea of blue.

That game starts at 7 p.m.

