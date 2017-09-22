Harvey evacuees at NRG being moved to Greenspoint Mall

Greenspoint Mall

HOUSTON - Approximately 800 Harvey evacuees being housed at NRG Center have begun moving to a new shelter at Greenspoint Mall.

The shelter is located in the old Macy's building. There is no timetable for when this new shelter will close, but it is not a permanent solution.

Issues were reported Friday at the new location, including the air conditioning not working. It has been fixed.

Food has also been slow to arrive, as have showers and portable toilets.

Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry says the facility is not up to par yet. She's working with officials to ensure improvements are made in next few hours and days.

© 2017 KHOU-TV