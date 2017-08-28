Harvey evacuees arrive at Bell Co. Expo Center

BELTON - Evacuees from Brazoria County began arriving at 4:30 a.m. Monday to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Officials were expecting as many as seven buses with 50 people on each bus. They checked in at the Expo Center before being taken to evacuation centers in Temple, Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights.

Volunteers at the Expo Center worked to process them as quickly as possible, along with providing food and medical aid.

The center is also caring for any pets the evacuees brought with them.

© 2017 KCEN-TV