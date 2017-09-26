Harris County offers buyouts for 200 homes

HOUSTON – More than 200 homeowners flooded repeatedly will be getting bought out.

Harris County Commissioners approved $20 million for the effort Tuesday morning.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says the buyouts will happen all over the county, though many will be in the northern part.

Those homeowners were identified by the county engineer because they’re so critical.

The judge said he and commissioners wanted to get to these homeowners as soon as possible before they started to rebuild.

“When they find out they can’t get a building permit from the county, that’s gonna be upsetting,” Emmett said. “But under FEMA rules, we don’t have a choice. So the only way they could be given a permit is if they raise the level of their home, and that’s a very expensive proposition.”

More than 3,000 people have applied for a voluntary buyout program through Harris County so far.

