Harris Co. Attorney's Office responds to complaints by renters after Harvey

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan’s office responded to complaints from renters who feel trapped in apartments damaged by Hurricane Harvey and not completely repaired by landlords.

“In general, tenants have options in units that are not live able,” Rosemarie Donnelly, an assistant Harris County attorney.

The wall between Tina Llamas and Kandi Tucker’s apartments at the Arlington Place complex in south Houston is plastic. It is a sheet held up by tension rods.

“We’re neighbors or roommates,” Llamas said. “Now, I don’t know.”

“(We’re) best friends now,” Tucker said.

Five months after Hurricane Harvey flooded their homes, bedrooms still have no drywall. Rain trickles in during storms. It forced their families to abandon parts of their three-bedroom units. The Llamas sleep in their living room. Still both family pay full rent.

Tayler Foster sees mold, signs of pests in her bathroom but feels she has no way out her 12-month lease.

“(The landlord) said that they’re going to do price reduction on our rent which would be great,” Foster said. “But I really don’t want to be here anymore and I want to move out.”

She claimed management threatened eviction if she breaks her lease.

“We’ve been receiving some complaints,” Donnelly said.

The county attorney’s office hears similar complaints from renters in other places damaged by the hurricane. Few know they have the right to negotiate cheaper rent and move out with proper written notice if their apartment is no longer “live able,” Donnelly said.

In her eyes, apartments missing walls, plastic sheets separating homes and mold qualify. However, if landlords challenge tenants in court, a judge decides.

“There is a bit of risk there,” Donnelly said. “But more important is the health of your family. The most important thing you can do is document, document everything. If, for example, there’s mold. Take a picture of it.Take a video.”

After KHOU 11 News reported on complaints at Arlington Place Apartments Monday, Donnelly began calling its managers and owners to encourage quick repairs. However, if the county finds evidence of deception toward tenants, authorities could force action, Donnelly said.

Although all Tucker and Llamas want are walls stronger than plastic.

