Sisters complete physically challenging fundraiser for Harvey first responders

Girls raising money for first responders.

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Two Round Rock sisters completed a fundraiser for the first responders of Hurricane Harvey Sunday afternoon.

With a crowd of supporters cheering her on, Penny Wood ran three miles in thirty minutes outside Chandler Oaks Elementary School. Then Lily Wood swam for 30 minutes at the neighborhood pool across the street.

"Through the whole thing I had a cramp but I kept on running," Penny said.

"I don't think I've ever swum for thirty minutes straight," Lily said.

The sisters gave it their all knowing they're helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Our Mom was telling us in the car what happened and our first response when we got home we asked how can we help?" Penny said.

They came up with their idea to run and swim to raise money for first responders.

"The first responders who are in Houston must feel pretty overwhelmed from all the destruction so we wanted to do something for them," Lily said. "So far we've made like $1,000. I did not know we'd get this much and my swim coach is going to double that."

The Wood's family couldn't be prouder.

"I think it's wonderful," the girl's grandfather Dick Hibbard said. "It's the kind of caring they have shown through their entire lives."

"They have just kept their focus on the folks that need help and they've been giving their whole heart into this project," the girl's mother Katie Wood said. "I'm really proud of them."

"It feels really good to be able to help people," Lily said.

Through their efforts, the Wood sisters were able to raise just over $1,200 dollars. They are still taking donations. If you'd like to contribute to their cause, click here.

