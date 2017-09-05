George Strait to perform in Texas for Harvey benefit concert

George Strait performed from 1986-1997, 2002-2004 and 2006, 2007 and 2013. (Getty Images)

Houston native rapper Bun B teamed up with SB Projects founder Scooter Braun to present Hand in Hand, a one-hour special based in Los Angeles "with stages in New York, Nashville and a special performance by Country Music icon and Texas native George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert."

KSAT reports Strait will perform at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio on Sept. 12, but the theater's website didn't immediately have info for the public on its events calendar. Ticket information for Strait's concernt is expected to be announced soon.

It was just a couple days after Harvey made landfall Strait posted the following to his Facebook page:

"We are working on putting together relief efforts along with the whole country music community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by the storm. My family was personally affected along with many friends in Houston and Rockport and surrounding areas. God bless us all. -- GS"

Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon are also among those set to participate in a multi-network telethon, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, to benefit those affected by the devastating storm. Hand in Hand will air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. (live ET/delayed PT) on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC.

