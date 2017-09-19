Free services, resources for Houston-area victims of Harvey

HOUSTON – There is a growing list of companies and government agencies stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It’s just another example of how our community is #HoustonStrong.

Hot meals can be purchased with food stamps: Approving a request by Texas officials to waive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) regulations to allow program participants to buy hot foods and hot ready-to-eat foods with their benefits. FNS has notified authorized SNAP retailers in Texas of this waiver, which will be in effect through September 30. Tap here for more info.

Free home repair: In Houston, Rebuilding Together provides free repair and renovation programs for elderly low-income, disabled and service-veteran homeowners in need. Our programs address basic living, life event and quality-of-life circumstances. Tap here for more.

Free home cleanup: Gallery Furniture is excited to be partnering with CrisisCleanup.org, in order to help welcome and organize those individuals and families who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, and are in need of assistance to clean up their homes. Crisis Cleanup is a free organization that connects volunteers with people in need, in order to maximize relief efforts per the "4 C's" of disaster recovery: Communication, Coordination, Collaboration, and Cooperation. Tap here for more.

Free legal help: The State Bar of Texas Diaster Hotline has been activated: (800) 504-7030. The hotline — answered in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese — connects low-income people affected by a disaster with legal aid providers in their area who can help with such issues as replacing lost documents, answering insurance questions, helping with landlord-tenant problems, and handling consumer protection concerns such as price-gouging and contractor scams during the rebuilding process. Callers can leave a message at any time. Tap here for more resources from Houston Volunteer Lawyers.

Tetanus vaccinations: Prescription Benefits Manager Paramount Rx is supporting the free distribution of Tetanus vaccines at the select H‑E‑B grocery stores listed below in certain areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. The vaccines are available to anyone aged 14 and up and are free of charge, while supplies last. Tap here for more.

Free driver's license replacement: The Texas Department of Public Safety won't charge a fee for people who lost their means of identification during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. DPS said people living in counties declared as disaster areas by Gov. Greg Abbott are cleared to have the $11 surcharge waived. According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Safety will be replacing driver's license cards at no cost for disaster-designated counties. Tap here to read more.

Fee to replace license-to-carry card temporarily waived: Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide no-cost replacements of License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) cards and Private Security Board (PSB) licensee cards for eligible residents who have had their cards lost or damaged as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Tap here to read more.

Free photo restoration: Some photo retouch artists have pulled together to help people restore irreplaceable family photos damaged by the storm. Visit the Facebook page for Texas Photo Renovators here.

Free bikes and bike repair: Houston Bike Share has partnered with BikeHouston, Freewheels Houston and Rice Bikes to “Keep Houston Rolling” by collecting bike donations, distributing bikes to community members in need, and repairing bikes with flood damage. Tap here to read more.

Additional list of resources from Senator Cornyn's webpage:

Hurricane Harvey Information and Resources

Last Updated September 18th, 2017 at 7:54 AM CDT

To register for FEMA Disaster Assistance, click here or dial 800-621-3362

For road closures across Texas, click here or call 800-452-9292

For evacuation information and non-emergency help, dial 2-1-1

Download the FEMA app with emergency information by county here.

FEMA Emergency Lodging Assistance Program: Click here for Transitional Sheltering at participating hotels.

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP): Click here for information about D-SNAP and how to apply.

Veterans Services: For Mobile Vet Centers, Mobile Medical Units, and more info, click here.

Disaster-related Unemployment: If you lost your job due to Hurricane Harvey, click here.

USA.gov: Click here for additional information about federal resources.

State Declarations

Governor Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the following Texas counties: Angelina, Atascosa, Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Cameron, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Polk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Tyler, Trinity, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties for Individual Assistance and assistance with debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program.

Federal Disaster Assistance

National Flood Insurance Program policyholders may call 1-800-621-3362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CDT) for general information, servicing of claims, or technical assistance.

Texans who have sustained property damage from severe storms and flooding are urged to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at disasterassistance.gov.

Other Disaster Resources

Individuals who sustained damage within the State of Texas may call 800-621-3362 to register with FEMA.

To get help filing a personal insurance claim, call the Texas Department of Insurance's Consumer Help Line: 800-252-3439 (Note: this is not an emergency number).

Replacing Lost or Damaged Documents

