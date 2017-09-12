Fort Bend ISD heads back to class Tuesday

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Students over at Fort Bend ISD are heading back to school Tuesday following a delay due to Harvey.

But some kids won’t be going to their usual schools, including students over at Juan Seguin Elementary.

Students from Juan Seguin will be attending classes at James Patterson Elementary. It’s all because of the major flood damage their elementary.

The school is in the process of restoring the building right now, but because of the extensive damage, it will take some time.

Juan Seguin has an estimated 580 students and 40 teachers. Among them students grade third through fifth will be relocated to Crockett Middle School.

They will have their own space within the building, meaning kids there will have their own lunch and recess periods.

Fortunately, students will get to keep their same teachers.

Crews are working hard to fix up Juan Seguin Elementary, but it could be a few months before the work wraps up.

