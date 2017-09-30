Floors for Living gives out demo supplies for Harvey victims

HOUSTON - A Houston business is helping flood victims with some seriously good giveaways for flood victims.

Floors for Living is donating buckets stocked to the brim with cleaning supplies for residents in the process of performing demos on their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of supplies are available for those who stop by the Katy Freeway Floors for Living location.

The supplies are entirely free-of-charge.

“We’ve got sledgehammers, we’ve got regular hammers, we’ve got mallets, we’ve got sponges, spacers, vacuums,” said Jeff Streeter. “Good Lord, so much good stuff here for people to use.”

KHOU 11 News was there for Saturday afternoon’s giveaway, but relatively few flood victims were taking advantage of the free supplies.

The supplies will be given out again on Sunday October 1, from noon to 5 p.m.

The supplies were made possible by donations from Swiff-Train and QEP, flooring manufacturers and distributors.

