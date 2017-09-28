Floors for Living donates more than $160k in equipment to Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON – Floors for Living is proud to play a part in the cleanup efforts post Hurricane Harvey.
The company announced it will be teaming up with Swiff-Train and QEP by donating more than $160,000 worth of equipment to assist with Hurricane Harvey cleanup.
Cleanup efforts will take place on Saturday, and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
About 1,000 Hurricane Harvey victims will get more than $150 worth of products to help in the reconstruction process.
“With over 250,000 homes affected by Hurricane Harvey, we as a company want to do our part to help rebuild this incredible city and get everyone back into a safe home,” said Kurt Duitsman, president of Floors for Living.
- Time and Location: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct., 1st between noon and 5 p.m.
- Heavy duty equipment will be given away: Wet dry vacs, floor dryers, canister vacuums (details attached)
- 1,000 floors victims (no contractors) will receive a floor recovery kit valued more than $150.
- It will be located in front of the Floors for Living store near the feeder road of the Katy Freeway
- QEP and Swiff Train donated the supplies to Floors for Living to distribute in Houston
