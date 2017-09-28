Floors for Living donates more than $160k in equipment to Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON – Floors for Living is proud to play a part in the cleanup efforts post Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced it will be teaming up with Swiff-Train and QEP by donating more than $160,000 worth of equipment to assist with Hurricane Harvey cleanup.

Cleanup efforts will take place on Saturday, and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

About 1,000 Hurricane Harvey victims will get more than $150 worth of products to help in the reconstruction process.

“With over 250,000 homes affected by Hurricane Harvey, we as a company want to do our part to help rebuild this incredible city and get everyone back into a safe home,” said Kurt Duitsman, president of Floors for Living.

Time and Location: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct., 1st between noon and 5 p.m.

Heavy duty equipment will be given away: Wet dry vacs, floor dryers, canister vacuums (details attached)

1,000 floors victims (no contractors) will receive a floor recovery kit valued more than $150.

It will be located in front of the Floors for Living store near the feeder road of the Katy Freeway

QEP and Swiff Train donated the supplies to Floors for Living to distribute in Houston

FloorsforLiving_QEP_HarveyDonationSupplyList by KHOU on Scribd

