Floors for Living donates more than $160k in equipment to Hurricane Harvey victims

KHOU 5:21 AM. CDT September 29, 2017

HOUSTON – Floors for Living is proud to play a part in the cleanup efforts post Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced it will be teaming up with Swiff-Train and QEP by donating more than $160,000 worth of equipment to assist with Hurricane Harvey cleanup.

Cleanup efforts will take place on Saturday, and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

About 1,000 Hurricane Harvey victims will get more than $150 worth of products to help in the reconstruction process.

“With over 250,000 homes affected by Hurricane Harvey, we as a company want to do our part to help rebuild this incredible city and get everyone back into a safe home,” said Kurt Duitsman, president of Floors for Living.

  • Time and Location: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct., 1st between noon and 5 p.m.
  • Heavy duty equipment will be given away: Wet dry vacs, floor dryers, canister vacuums (details attached)
  • 1,000 floors victims (no contractors) will receive a floor recovery kit valued more than $150.
  • It will be located in front of the Floors for Living store near the feeder road of the Katy Freeway
  • QEP and Swiff Train donated the supplies to Floors for Living to distribute in Houston

FloorsforLiving_QEP_HarveyDonationSupplyList by KHOU on Scribd

 

