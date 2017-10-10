Flood waters gone, but health risks remain after Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Former first responder fighting flesh-eating…Oct 10, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
Custodian claims HISD won't let her workOct 10, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
HFD Chief seeks more equipment, resources to help…Oct 10, 2017, 12:43 p.m.