FEMA: What you need to know to apply for financial assistance

As many rebuild their lives following Harvey, an important step is applying for federal assistance. You may be eligible for financial compensation to offset some of the costs from the storm.

Here's everything you need to know about the application process.

Where to apply

You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA. You must make a claim within 60 days.

When will you hear back?

FEMA has 10 days to respond to claims. If eligible, you will get assistance within 2-3 days.

What is available?

Rental assistance, grants to repair damages not covered by insurance, grants to cover medical expenses not covered by insurance, and help replacing vehicles are all compensation options that are available.

What do you need to apply?

You will need your social security number, insurance information, bank account number for direct deposit and property-related paperwork.

