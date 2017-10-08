FEMA: Harvey survivors needing hotels get extension until Oct. 24

HOUSTON - FEMA says they are extending hotel stay until Oct. 24 for Harvey survivors who still need time finding housing.
This 14-day extension is only available for eligible applicants in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program.
FEMA says eligible participants will receive a phone call instructing them with the steps to take to stay at their current hotel or to find a new one.
Those who aren't in the program but may be eligible will also be notified.
Below is a list of additional information provided by FEMA:
- TSA participants must be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.
- FEMA pays directly for the room and any applicable taxes. Applicants are responsible for all other incidental costs (meals, transportation, etc.).
- Hotels may require a credit card for incidental expenses.
- A household of four or fewer members is authorized for one hotel room and a household of five or more is authorized additional rooms based on a limit of four people per room.
- One member of each household 18 years old or older must reside in each room.
- TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms.
- Those with pets must check with the hotel to see if they are accepted.
- Applicants must show photo identification and adhere to any hotel check-in requirements.
To see a list of participating hotels, click here or call 1-800-321-3362. Applicants must show photo identification and adhere to any hotel check-in
