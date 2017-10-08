FEMA: Harvey survivors needing hotels get extension until Oct. 24

HOUSTON - FEMA says they are extending hotel stay until Oct. 24 for Harvey survivors who still need time finding housing.

This 14-day extension is only available for eligible applicants in the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program.

FEMA says eligible participants will receive a phone call instructing them with the steps to take to stay at their current hotel or to find a new one.

Those who aren't in the program but may be eligible will also be notified.

Below is a list of additional information provided by FEMA:

TSA participants must be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.

FEMA pays directly for the room and any applicable taxes. Applicants are responsible for all other incidental costs (meals, transportation, etc.).

Hotels may require a credit card for incidental expenses.

A household of four or fewer members is authorized for one hotel room and a household of five or more is authorized additional rooms based on a limit of four people per room.

One member of each household 18 years old or older must reside in each room.

TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms.

Those with pets must check with the hotel to see if they are accepted.

Applicants must show photo identification and adhere to any hotel check-in requirements.

To see a list of participating hotels, click here or call 1-800-321-3362.

