Families finding new homes in San Antonio after Harvey pushed them out

SAN ANTONIO - Daniel and Hannah Hall will have to start from scratch. They moved to San Antonio with just two suitcases.

“We sat down that night, talked and prayed about it, and decided that this was probably the best choice for us and we decided to move to San Antonio,” Daniel said.

The expecting parents say that the choice was an easy one after seeing the destruction that flood waters left behind in Houston.

“I have never seen anything like it, ever,” Daniel said.

A video taken from their neighborhood shows how the water had risen up to about six feet. When those waters receded, the Halls went back to their apartment and found that they couldn’t save a thing.

“There’s not much you can save because, since [the water] was part sewage, no matter how much you wash it or bleach it, it’s toxic," Daniel explained.

Hannah Hall struggled in those floodwaters. She’s expecting a baby boy later this year, something that landed her in a Houston hospital as a precaution and something that will make this fresh start a little more challenging.

The Halls have been staying at a hotel while their apartment is prepared for their move but they hope to plant even deeper roots in the Alamo City by buying a home.

They aren’t alone either. A spokesperson with the San Antonio Housing Authority said that they've been helping hundreds of families affected by Harvey.

According to SAHA, families who are referred by FEMA or the Red Cross will receive priority on the public housing wait list. As for section 8 families in Houston, they are now able to use their vouchers in San Antonio.

