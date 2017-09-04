Debris cleanup underway: What you need to know

Harvey cleanup in Kingwood, TX (Photo: Michael Wooten)

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Out-of-town help is on the way to assist communities dealing with massive debris removal efforts following Harvey's flooding.

San Antonio sent 45 solid waste removal trucks to Kingwood, which was hard hit. Those trucks begin picking up debris at 7 a.m. Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expects crews to remove 8 million cubic yards of material. That's equivalent to what would fit in nearly 2,500 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Thanks to the federal disaster declaration, FEMA will cover 90% of the debris removal costs.

Harvey cleanup in Kingwood, TX (Photo: Michael Wooten)

It's important to make sure vehicles are not blocking the debris or in the way of the large trash removal trucks. Houston officials said if crews cannot maneuver through a neighborhood, they'll have to go onto the next.

Affected homeowners are reminded to keep debris at least 10 feet from their houses and to place it right at the curb; however, make sure not to block fire hydrants, utility meters, mailboxes and other structures.

FEMA said debris should be separated into 6 different categories:

*Regular garbage - food, packaging, paper (put this in normal containers)

*Building materials/furniture - drywall, carpeting, mattresses

*Hazardous household waste - batteries, paint, cleaning supplies

*Big appliances - refrigerators, washers, dryers

*Yard waste - leaves, branches (do not bag)

*Electronics - computers, TVs

You can learn more at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste or www.houstonsolidwaste.org.

If you live outside the city, check with your local municipality or county for specific details on debris removal.

