Cruise ships return to Galveston for the first time since Harvey

Cruise cam on Sept. 1, 2017 (Photo: Galveston.com)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Several cruise ships have returned to Texas first the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit.

Carnival Cruise Director Malcolm "Woo Hoo" Burn shared video on Facebook of his return to port on Friday morning.

The Carnival Valor, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Breeze and Liberty of the Seas are all on their way home or have already arrived, according to bizjournals.com.

The port closed Aug. 25 before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, stranding thousands of cruise passengers at sea. Some ships diverted to New Orleans and Miami where passengers could opt to get off.

While the ships are returning home, some additional future sailings have been cancelled. Passengers are urged to check with their cruise line on the status of their cruise, especially if they are departing in the near future.

