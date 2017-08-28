Cajun Navy steps up to help coordinate rescues in Houston flooding

Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- The Cajun Navy is ramping up evacuations to help people escape flooding associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

The tropical system has been dumping rain on the Houston area since Saturday night, and it hasn't let up since.

First responders have had to conduct several hundred rescues, mandatory evacuations are in place and water shed officials have had to begin performing controlled releases of several reservoirs in the area to prevent further flooding or damage to dams.

In an effort to help with rescues, the Cajun Navy, a band of mostly former law enforcement officers and firefighters from the Louisiana area, have created an interactive map to coordinate calls for help.

The map, being maintained and updated by Lisa Riveter, shows the locations of people in need. It also shows when a rescuer has been activated and when a rescue is complete. Riveter currently lives in Seattle, but grew up in the Houston area.

The Cajun Navy is asking for all boat rescuers to use the map to help speed up rescues. They're asking people to use the Zello Walkie-Takie app to ask for help. They can also call 281-464-4851.

