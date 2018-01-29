Cajun Navy puts together Amazon wishlist

Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- The Cajun Navy ramped up evacuations to help Houstonians escape flooding after Harvey, now the volunteers say there is a way we can help them.

The Cajun Navy, a band of mostly former law enforcement officers and firefighters from the Louisiana area, tweeted "Many have reached out offering to help or asking what we need.. so we put together an Amazon wish list."

The wishlist has items you'd expect to find needed by rescuers, including safety vests, lights and devices for wireless communication.

View the Amazon wishlist, tap here

