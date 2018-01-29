Cajun Navy puts together Amazon wishlist

HOUSTON -- The Cajun Navy ramped up evacuations to help Houstonians escape flooding after Harvey, now the volunteers say there is a way we can help them.
The Cajun Navy, a band of mostly former law enforcement officers and firefighters from the Louisiana area, tweeted "Many have reached out offering to help or asking what we need.. so we put together an Amazon wish list."
Many have reached out offering to help or asking what we need.. so we put together an Amazon wish list. #CajunNavy #Cajunnavyrelief #Amazon https://t.co/BVqWSTUoaa— CajunNavyRelief (@CajunNavyRelief) January 24, 2018
The wishlist has items you'd expect to find needed by rescuers, including safety vests, lights and devices for wireless communication.
