'Buttercup' reunited with her family at Pet Pavilion

HOUSTON - While KHOU was at NRG Arena to do a weekly update on the animals that were displaced by Harvey, we were able to witness the sweetest reunion between a dog and her family.
'Buttercup' and her humans had been apart for about a month. Her owners let her outside after the storm and she lost her way.
After searching around for Buttercup at several area shelters and rescue groups, her owners finally found her at NRG Arena.
Photos: 'Buttercup' reunited with family at Pet Pavilion
Buttercup is one of 23 reunions at the Pet Pavilion, so far. Sadly, hundreds of cats and dogs remain.
Hundreds of pets remain at NRG Arena after being displaced by Harvey
The cats and dogs will be housed at the pavilion for 30 days before they’re made available for adoption. Typically, the Harris County Animal Shelter places animals on a 72-hour hold before they’re put of for adoption, but because of the tragic circumstances surrounding Harvey, that time was extended.
According to Best Friends Animal Society, all animals at NRG will either be fostered, adopted or transported at the end of their 30 day hold if they are not reunited with their families.
The Pet Reunion Pavilion is a partnership of Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
