'Buttercup' reunited with her family at Pet Pavilion

'Buttercup' was reunited with her family at the Pet Pavilion on September 25, 2017. Animals displaced by Harvey are awaiting reunions with their families at NRG Arena. Photos: Sarah Zizinia / KHOU.com

HOUSTON - While KHOU was at NRG Arena to do a weekly update on the animals that were displaced by Harvey, we were able to witness the sweetest reunion between a dog and her family.

While at the Pet Pavilion to get a weekly update on displaced #Harvey animals, we were able to see the sweetest reunion between Buttercup and her humans. Full story on KHOU.com. #AllTheFeels 🐾 @bestfriendsanimalsociety A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

'Buttercup' and her humans had been apart for about a month. Her owners let her outside after the storm and she lost her way.

After searching around for Buttercup at several area shelters and rescue groups, her owners finally found her at NRG Arena.

Photos: 'Buttercup' reunited with family at Pet Pavilion

Buttercup is one of 23 reunions at the Pet Pavilion, so far. Sadly, hundreds of cats and dogs remain.

Hundreds of pets remain at NRG Arena after being displaced by Harvey

The cats and dogs will be housed at the pavilion for 30 days before they’re made available for adoption. Typically, the Harris County Animal Shelter places animals on a 72-hour hold before they’re put of for adoption, but because of the tragic circumstances surrounding Harvey, that time was extended.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, all animals at NRG will either be fostered, adopted or transported at the end of their 30 day hold if they are not reunited with their families.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion is a partnership of Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.

