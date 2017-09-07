Body of missing Omni employee found in hotel

HOUSTON - The body of an Omni Hotel employee missing since Hurricane Harvey was found Thursday in the flooded hotel.

Jill Renick, 48, was director of Spa Services for the Omni. She had been missing since the hotel evacuated the morning of Sunday, Aug. 27.

When employees gathered after they evacuated, Renick was nowhere to be found.

Renick's sister, Pam Eslinger of Frisco, released the following statement Wednesday:

“It is with heavy hearts that the search for my sister, Jill Renick, has concluded with the confirmation of her death. We are heartbroken. To know Jill is to have loved her. She could light up a room just by walking in and adored life. She was loved by so many people and we will feel the impact of her absence in our hearts forever.”

Renick had volunteered to stay at the hotel Saturday night to help guests as the storm approached, relatives said.

Her sister told CBS DFW that Renick called the front desk for help.

“Saying ‘I’m in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me,’ ” said Eslinger.

Twenty feet of water eventually flooded the first floor of the hotel on Woodway.

