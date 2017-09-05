Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey set for 'Hand in Hand' telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief

Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Celebrities are not finished helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoonare among those set to participate in a multi-network telethon, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, to benefit those affected by the devastating storm. Hand in Hand will air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. (live ET/delayed PT) on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC.

Houston native rapper Bun B teamed up with SB Projects founder Scooter Braun to present Hand in Hand, a one-hour special based in Los Angeles "with stages in New York, Nashville and a special performance by Country Music icon and Texas native George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert."

George Clooney, Karlie Kloss, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and more are also set to participate.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and more organizations.

