As water rises in west Houston, so does frustration

HOUSTON - HOUSTON -- While water has receded in most areas, it continues to rise in west Houston -- and so does the frustration.

Water began to flood parts of West Houston last Monday. Homes south of I-10, west of Gessner, north of Briar Forest and east of the reservoirs were impacted. Many homeowners evacuated on their own as soon as water started to rise. Others had to be rescued.

“When we were rescued in a boat, it was a solid lake. And we were able to get our cat, my purse and a change of clothes. That’s all we have to our name. And nobody has cars,” one frustrated homeowner said after her third failed attempt to access her home in the Thornwood II Subdivision.

The area has been under a mandatory evacuation since Saturday.

Since then, some officers have allowed homeowners to access their flooded homes by boat -- a last ditch effort to save what they can. Most have been turned away.

“They say you can come, you can’t come,” said the woman who asked to be unidentified. “Everybody gives us different answers. We get boats up here to help us. They turn us away. They say you can go in, then they say no you cannot. This is the fourth time we’ve been up here today.”

Houston Police reiterated Monday, they are not letting homeowners access their flooded homes, not even by boat. CenterPoint Energy cut power to flooded homes Sunday.

Of the estimated 300 people who were still living in flooded apartment buildings or homes when the power was cut, Houston police say 50 were rescued. Right now, HPD cannot verify the location of the remaining 250 people. Police hope they’re at shelters or with loved ones.

People living on properties that haven’t taken on water are allowed to stay. Those who left can return home but only by car.

Mayor Turner says it will be about two more weeks before water recedes. A release of both reservoirs means water will stay where it is, levels in neighborhoods aren’t expected to rise.

