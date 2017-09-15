A tale of two houses: real estate after Harvey
The past 17 years in their home in the Canyon Gate community of south Katy have been wonderful for the Moe and Shannon Falli. They include planting an organic garden in the backyard, along with a rose bush each year, as well as bringing each of the couple
KHOU 6:28 AM. CDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighters told to stay home during Harvey
-
Conflicting information for Harvey evacuees
-
Questions about aerial mosquito spraying
-
HISD approves longer school days after Harvey
-
Firefighter on duty, rescuing others as family evacuates
-
Cold, wet winter for Houston?
-
Thursday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
-
Rosharon resident uses AquaDam to protect home from floodwaters
-
Raw: Surveillance video shows man abandoning dog in southern Dallas
-
Thousands struggle to find affordable housing
More Stories
-
Police: Fire in London subway was 'terrorist incident'Sep 15, 2017, 3:15 a.m.
-
As Harvey flooded the city, thousands of Houston…Sep 14, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
-
Alley Theatre prepares for opening night at UHSep 14, 2017, 11:30 p.m.