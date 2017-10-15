More than 2100 sheets of sheetrock given out to Harvey victims

HOUSTON - More than 2100 sheets of sheetrock were distributed to Harvey victims on Saturday.
Since late August, The Faulk Foundation has been giving away sheetrock, cleaning supplies, gift cards and more to those affected by Harvey's destruction.
More than 500 families in the Houston area have benefited from their donations. Supplies were also distributed to residents in Beaumont and Lumberton.
Photos: The Faulk Foundation gives away sheetrock to Harvey victims
To learn more about The Faulk Foundation, click here.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs