11 ways to help with Harvey relief

HOUSTON - When Texans are hurting, we pull together. Here are some ways you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

American Red Cross

Texas TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross and Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Donations go toward providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. An average of 91 cents for every dollar is used for humanitarian services and programs, and only a small amount is used by the American Red Cross for fundraising and management. To donate, tap/click here.

Houston Food Bank

Donations are also being accepted, and curbside drop-off is open now through Saturday, Sept. 9. The drop-off is at the Houston Food Bank's main entrance, 535 Portwall. Donations are accepted 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, tap/click here.

Items needed:

Canned ready-to-eat items with pull tops including vegetables and fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, and the like

Toiletries

Paper goods

Diapers

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Humane Society Harvey Relief

The Humane Society of the United States' rescue team is on the ground in Texas helping animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The organization is accepting monetary donations to the Disaster Relief Fund. To donate, tap/click here.

J.J. Watt Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt launched a fundraising effort earlier this week that has already brought in millions for Hurricane Harvey victims. He continues to up the goal of money raised each time it is surpassed. Watt even got some help from Ellen DeGeneres with a $1 million donation.

If you would like to donate, tap/click here.

Gallery Furniture donations

Gallery Furniture is accepting only cleaning supplies at its 6006 North Freeway and 7227 West Grand Parkway South locations so those affected can come pick up supplies to begin repairing their damaged homes and businesses.

Those wishing to donate are asked to bring brand-new Clorox, shovels, Pinesol, shop vacs, sponges, mops, brooms, gloves, trash bags, fans, soap, face masks, knives for cutting carpet, humidifiers and buckets for donation.

For more information, tap/click here.

NRG Park shelter

NRG Park has been set up as a shelter for those affected by Harvey. Volunteers and donations are needed there daily as the facility takes in thousands of Houstonians.

Those interested in volunteering should tap/click here to register before arriving at NRG Park. To donate, tap/click here.

Blood donations

Local organizations are accepting blood donations for Harvey victims. CarterBloodCare.org, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, among others, are accepting donations. Visit their websites for more details and locations.

Texas Diaper Bank

Many families are in need of diapers. Texas Diaper Bank is collecting diaper donations for young children. For more information on how to donate, tap/click here.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund for tax deductible flood relief donations. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. To donate, tap/click here.

Taking in animals

Some local animal hospitals are acting as shelters for pets and — along with many churches and other nonprofits — are accepting pet crates, toys, food and other animal needs. Animal ER of Northwest Houston is acting as a shelter and accepting such donations.

The Houston Humane Society and Houston SPCA are also collecting monetary donations.

Faith organizations/other charities

For other ways to donate, contact your local church or faith organization. Many of these facilities are accepting donations and are acting as shelters. When donating to a GoFundMe account, make sure you know who is behind the account and where your money is going. Be aware of scams and rumors going around the web. For more information on scams, tap/click here.

