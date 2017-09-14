Investigation underway related to evacuation of flooded Port Arthur nursing home during Harvey

Police are serving a warrant at Lake Arthur Nursing & Rehabilitation center in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas -- A criminal search warrant was served at the Lake Arthur Place Nursing & Rehabilitation center in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon.

The nursing home came under criticism from families of residents after it's handling of the evacuation of its residents and patients during flooding after Tropical Storm Harvey passed over Southeast Texas.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is being conducted by the Port Arthur Police Department, Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Attorney General's Office according to Port Arthur Police Officer Michael Hebert.

Police officers could be seen loading documents and file cabinets from the nursing home.

Hebert confirmed that the investigation is connected to the evacuation during Harvey, and said the investigation is not related to any civil litigation currently underway.

"We saw somethings that I am not going to comment on right now." said Hebert.

Lawyers for some family members obtained a temporary restraining order against the facility on Friday, September 8, as part of a possible lawsuit.

The evacuation took place on August 30.

Hebert confirmed reports that during the warrant there was an altercation between the nursing home's administrator, Jeff Rosetta, and an investigator but no arrests were made.

Hebert, who said he was present during the evacuation of the nursing home, said there were a "handful of nurses" who were "amazing" and really helped out with the evacuation.

He told the media that officials wanted to be as respectful as possible to the families after the traumatic experience.

While there were no deaths at the facility he said that he wanted to make sure this type of event never happens again.

Hebert believes about 74 residents were evacuated during the floods.

© 2017 KBMT-TV