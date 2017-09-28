Transplant patient gets help after losing everything in Harvey
A Houston man who had just had a double lung transplant lost everything during Harvey. Now, it's his former doctor who is going above and beyond to help. It's an unlikely friendship."Half of the reason why I'm here today is because he kept pushing me," s
KHOU 5:18 PM. CDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Messages seen on home of drowning victim
-
Texans say $500 gift card post is fraudulent
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
Texans rookie QB gives check to Harvey victims
-
Ellen surprises Brandi, truck driver on show
-
Five facts about Hugh Hefner
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Man accused of hitting officer faces a judge
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
-
Cat lost during Arkema evacuation
More Stories
-
Doctor raises money for former patient who lost…Sep 28, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
'Urgent need' for people to foster, adopt pets after HarveySep 28, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
-
Snapchat video shows man, woman firing guns from…Sep 28, 2017, 12:02 p.m.