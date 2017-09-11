Reality star Bethenny Frankel in Houston to support Harvey survivors

Skinny Girl creator and star of Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel attended a Dress for Success event in Houston over the weekend to meet Harvey supporters and show her support. (Dress for Success)

HOUSTON - Hundreds of women hit hard by Hurricane Harvey are getting help from a local non-profit and a popular reality star.

Dress for Success provided work-appropriate clothing, personal supplies and gas cards to help the flood survivors maintain their jobs in the aftermath of Harvey.

Skinny Girl creator and star of Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel attended the event over the weekend to meet the women and show her support.

"Had an overwhelming and humbling experience with the @dfshouston team and volunteers in Houston yesterday," Frankel posted on Instagram. "It was heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Thank you for all of your help and donations."

Frankel is selling #thisisacrisis t-shirts and donating all of the profits to help hurricane survivors.

Frankel and KHOU 11 News anchor Mia Gradney joined other volunteers to help the women with their wardrobes.

