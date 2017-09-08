Memorial HS baseball players help flooding victims clean out homes

Share This Story

Joyce Hanlon and her partner Tracey Freezia have lived near the corner of Isolde and Electra for decades.

They furnished their home with antiques and treasured artwork, keeping their mid-century home in great shape and weathering every storm that blew through, until Hurricane Harvey.

A house near Electra and Isolde in West Houston after the owners lost almost everything in the flooding following Harvey.

Thursday, days after the storm hit but only one since the floodwaters had receded enough for them to reach their home, Hanlon and Freezia were carrying everything they owned out onto their lawn.

A West Houston living room in a mid-century home is destroyed from flooding following Harvey.

Like their neighbors, they said flooding from the levees being opened had caused them to lose just about everything.

“Everything is gone,” Hanlon said. “We saved some clothes, originally and a couple of crates of some keepsakes some pictures and some of the kids’ stuff.”

Inside the house, their once beautiful original hardwood floors lay warped and covered in sludge. The books in their study were so swollen, they could not get them off the shelves.

“Because the standing water was in my house for so long there’s mold from floor to ceiling,” Freezia said.

Then, a good portion of the Memorial High School baseball team showed up.

"Our coach said that we should start helping the community,” Elliot Noon, one of the players, said. “So we all got together as a team and started going around to houses that need help and just started helping out.”

These guys from Memorial HS baseball are helping people in Memorial Creek neighborhood clean out their houses after flooding. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/mlfMt8NpqN — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) September 7, 2017

Noon, along with his fellow teammates, donned masks to block the smell of the mold and mildew, and carried Hanlon and Freezia's items out onto the lawn.

“I’ve seen mold halfway up the walls, I’ve seen floors that are like warped up to like five feet, totally bended, it’s just water everywhere,” said Ethan Hughes, another player.

Walking through the West Houston neighborhood near Memorial Drive at the Beltway, it is apparent that there are plenty of residents who could use the help of a few volunteer teenagers.

Outside just about every home is a large pile of belongings – from furniture to toy firetrucks – covered in mold and completely destroyed.

“I mean, there are a lot of opportunities [ to help],” Noon said. “We’ve helped about 5 houses in the past week, and we’re hoping to do more. And we’re not even done with the day yet.”

The baseball players will continue to walk the neighborhood and offer assistance until the need is gone.

“These Memorial baseball players have been great,” Hanlon said. “We have friends and family who have reached out and have been just amazing. This neighborhood has come together.”