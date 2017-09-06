Kingwood business owner starts food bank
As communities and businesses continue to pick back up the pieces, hoping to rebuild, including in Kingwood. One business owner in that community, who despite his personal setbacks, is stepping up to help his community in a big way.
KHOU 5:28 AM. CDT September 07, 2017
