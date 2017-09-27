KHOU 11 reporter Brandi Smith, rescued truck driver appear on 'Ellen'

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) (Photo: Michael Rozman, Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

KHOU 11 News reporter Brandi Smith appeared on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday to talk about her rescue of a truck driver during Hurricane Harvey.

Smith was there to share her account of how she, photographer Mario Sandoval and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were able to rescue Robert Roberson from his flooded semi-truck on the North Sam Houston Tollway.

What she did not expect were some big surprises from DeGeneres herself.

During the interview, DeGeneres surprised Smith when Roberson and his wife, Virginia, came onto the set, giving the Robersons a chance to reunite with Smith once again.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Robert Roberson said to Smith. “She will always be my angel.”

“I’m just so glad I was there, and those deputies were there,” Smith said. “It’s like you said, the Lord placed guardian angels all along the way for you.”

In addition to Cheerios donating 50,000 boxes of cereal for Harvey victims, DeGeneres presented Smith with a check for $25,000, which Smith says will go to Rebuild Texas. The Robersons were also presented with a $10,000 check.

