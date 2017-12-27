Harvey Hero: Man walks 14 hours in floodwater to get to work

Johnny Winters

HOUSTON - He's one Harvey hero who went to the extreme just to get into work.

Johnny Winters was the patient escort at TIRR Memorial Hermann and on the day Harvey hit, Winters was scheduled to be at work.

“I didn’t want to disappoint them, and I felt like I needed to be here," Winters said. When the floodwaters rushed in and swallowed the city, Winters went to work.

He left home at 4:00 a.m. Sunday and walked to the bus.

“I stood out there for about 30 minutes," Winters said. He decided it wasn’t coming so in the dark and in the rain, he walked again.

“The water was just coming up to my waist, and it would drop down to my knees," Winters said. “It's much harder to walk through water when it's over your waist," Winters said. “I was like maybe the train would come.”

But it wouldn’t.

“So I continued to walk," Winters said.

A traumatic childhood brain injury left Winters deaf in one ear. To him, rehabilitation takes on a entirely different meaning.

“My patients are the most important thing to me. I have to be there to help them get over whatever they are going through," Winters said. “I kept on walking and kept on walking. The water got above my stomach, and I got afraid because I can't swim!”

He made it all the way in to the Medical Center and walked right up to the front door.

The doors opened with a welcome party inside. That was 6:00 p.m. on Sunday - an unbelievable 14 hours later.

“That’s why I risked my life to be here because I wanted to be there for them," Winters said.

Winters says the first thing he did was change clothes, and then he spent the next seven days straight working at the hospital.

