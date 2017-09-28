Doctor raises money for former patient who lost everything to Harvey

Jesus " Tico " Garcia and Dr. Joseph Tayer.

HOUSTON - A Houston man who had just had a double lung transplant lost everything during Harvey. Now, it's his former doctor who is going above and beyond to help.



It's an unlikely friendship.

"Half of the reason why I'm here today is because he kept pushing me," said Jesus "Tico" Garcia, a transplant patient.



A friendship forged during a critical time.



"It's hard, it's very hard," said Garcia.



Garcia, now 20 years old, was 15 when he met Dr. Joseph Tayar. He was battling cystic fibrosis.



"He is real motivational, he never gives up on me and for that I'll always be grateful for him," said Garcia.



The two stayed friends and just this past July, Garcia got the double lung transplant he needed. But then came Harvey.



"I talked to him about a week after Harvey to see how he was doing, to see how he was doing with his new lungs and just through talking with him he told me about losing the house," said Dr. Joseph Tayar, MD.



Dr. Tayar, who now works in Austin, started fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This year he's participating in the CF Stair Climb in Garcia's honor.



"The outpouring of support after all this has been incredible... I hope he takes that momentum to fight himself and start a new life," said Dr. Tayar.



"It means a lot, it means a lot," said Garcia.

Garcia may have lost his home and car during Harvey, but he didn't lose hope.



"Never give up, never give up, keep going, even on the worst days there's something positive, you just got to find it... I think every day is a blessing," said Garcia.



The CF Stair Climb fundraising event is this Saturday, September 30 in Houston. So far, this doctor's raised $2,200 for the foundation and $1,800 for Garcia. To read more about the fundraising efforts, click here.

