Beyoncé in Houston to support Harvey survivors

Queen Bey arrived in Houston to support Harvey survivors at her home church on Friday afternoon.

Beyoncé was seen landing at Hobby Airport before arriving at St. John's United Methodist Church downtown. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, and mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, were by her side.

The Houston native delivered an emotional message to the crowd. Joey Guerra with the Houston Chronicle shared video of the event on his Facebook page.

"Houston is my home," said Beyoncé. "The the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and you've got it, and I just want to say I love you."

Facebook video showed her being seated in the church along with Blue Ivy while performers took the stage with songs of praise.

Her foundation, BeyGOOD Houston, was at the church feeding survivors and first responders. Instagram photos also showed her former group member, Michelle Williams and her mother serving food to Harvey victims.

#BeyGOOD leading a feeding site for those in need in Houston 💛💛💛💛📸 : @jayzhovbk A post shared by @yoncesince81 on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

The singer and her mom hugged survivors and posed for photos.

Twelve-year-old Max White was thrilled to get a selfie with her.

"She smells nice," Max said. "When Beyonce tells you how to take a selfie, it's a good day!"

Photos:Beyonce meets with Harvey survivors

Beyoncé launched BeyGOOD in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey called ‘BeyGOOD.’ The organization teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation, who have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

