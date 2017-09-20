Where is Harvey fundraising money going?

In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, Jimmy Fallon caption on at ABC News' Good Morning America Times Square Studio on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Where is my money going? It's a fair question viewers are asking after two major hurricane Harvey relief fundraising efforts brought in millions of dollars in aid.

Houston Texans superstar JJ Watt helped raise an astounding $37 million and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief Telethon announced Wednesday it collected more than $55 million.

If you chose to donate to the telethon, there's a clearer idea of where the money is going. Comic Relief USA, a non-profit organization behind major fundraising hauls like Red Nose Day and Idol Gives back will manage and distribute all the money made from the telethon. It will go to partners including: Rebuild Texas Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Direct Relief, ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society, United Way of Greater Houston and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Hand in Hand donations will also go to help Hurricane Irma victims in Florida, but the city' s most popular and publicized fundraising effort still has more questions than answers.

Two weeks since Watt distributed materials to flood victims, a Houston Texans spokesman confirmed there is still no specific plan for how Watt plans to use that money to aid flood victims. Planning is still in the works.

