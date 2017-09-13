Watch: Resources that can help with uninsured losses
If you have uninsured losses from Hurricane Harvey, there are resources that may be able to help you. Homeowners, renters, and small businesses may be eligible for a disaster loan through the US Small Business Administration.
KHOU 6:36 PM. CDT September 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What will it take to reduce Houston flooding?
-
Police release names of victims, gunman in Plano shooting
-
How a massive dike could protect Houston
-
Mother of three killed in home invasion
-
McDonald's manager attacks customer
-
Hotel offering more than shelter to survivors
-
HPD Sgt. Steven Perez to be laid to rest Wednesday morning
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Houston says tearful goodbye to fallen HPD Sgt. Steve Perez
-
American Red Cross fighting PR storm
More Stories
-
Shannon Miles to serve life without parole for…Sep 13, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
HPD Sgt. Steve Perez laid to restSep 13, 2017, 5:58 a.m.
-
Texans' Cushing suspended 10 games without paySep 13, 2017, 4:29 p.m.