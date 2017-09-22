WATCH: Food stamps after Harvey - your questions answered

Texas will open application centers to help storm victims receive food stamp debit cards.
Three centers are opening across the Houston area. Sherry Williams was live at Greenspoint Mall, one of the locations and so many people need help right now.
FROM THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offers short-term food assistance benefits to families recovering from a disaster. D-SNAP is designed to help when people return to their homes and have access to electricity and grocery stores. Benefits are loaded on a Lone Star Card within three days of applying, and the amount is equal to two months of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits, based on household size.
There is a limited period of time to apply for D-SNAP, based on your county of residence.
To be eligible, you must:
- Be from a county that has been declared a federal disaster area*.
- Have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense, such as temporary shelter or home repairs.
- Not have been getting regular SNAP food benefits at the time of the disaster.
- Meet certain income limits. Click here to view income limits.
Applying for D-SNAP
You must apply in person at a designated D-SNAP location in your county of residence. You will not be able to apply online. D-SNAP applications will be accepted for a limited amount of time in each county. See below for designated D-SNAP locations.
To apply you'll need to show:
- Proof of identity - Examples include a driver's license or other government-issued ID
Residents in Harris County may only apply between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Date Last name
Sept. 22, 27 A - C
Sept. 23, 28 D - H
Sept. 24, 29 I - M
Sept. 25, 30 N - R
Sept. 26, Oct. 1 S - Z
Oct. 2-5 Anyone
Locations
Harris County - Houston
Greenspoint Mall
12300 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Harris County - Houston
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Harris County - Pasadena
Pasadena Convention Center
7902 Fairmont
Pasadena, TX 77505
Residents in Brazoria and Calhoun counties may only apply for D-SNAP between Sept. 18 and 24. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Date Last name
Sept. 18 A - C
Sept. 19 D - H
Sept. 20 I - M
Sept. 21 N - R
Sept. 22 S - Z
Sept. 23 & 24 Anyone
Locations
Brazoria County - Angleton
Brazoria County Courthouse East Annex
1524 E. Mulberry St.
Angleton, TX 77515
Calhoun County - Port Lavaca
Walmart Parking Lot, HHS Mobile Site
400 Tiny Browning Blvd.
Port Lavaca, TX 77979
Residents in Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Chambers, Colorado, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Hardin, Lee and Walker counties may only apply between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Date Last name
Sept. 25 A - C
Sept. 26 D - H
Sept. 27 I - M
Sept. 28 N - R
Sept. 29 S - Z
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Anyone
Locations
Austin County Residents
HHS Office
800 E. Wendt St.
Bellville, TX 77418
Bastrop County Residents
HHS Office
3809 TX-150 Loop
Bastrop, TX 78602
Bee County and Goliad County Residents
HHS Office
1800 S Washington St.
Beeville, TX 78102
Chambers County Residents
Don McLeod Recreation Center
10717 Langston Drive
Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
Colorado County Residents
HHS Office
1220 Bowie St.
Columbus, TX 78934
Fayette County Residents
HHS Office
228 N. Main St.
La Grange, TX 78945
Fort Bend County Residents
County Annex
4520 Reading Road
Rosenberg, TX 77471
*On Sept. 29, hours will be noon to 7 p.m.
Hardin County Residents
Lumberton Performing Arts Center (Lumberton High School)
103 S. LHS Drive
Lumberton, TX 77657
Lee County Residents
HHS Office
2020 N Main St.
Giddings, TX 78942
Walker County Residents
Walker County Storm Shelter
455 SH 75 N.
Huntsville, TX 77320
If you have additional questions about D-SNAP, call 2-1-1 and after picking a language choose option 6.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs