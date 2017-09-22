WATCH: Food stamps after Harvey - your questions answered

Texas will open application centers to help storm victims receive food stamp debit cards.

FROM THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offers short-term food assistance benefits to families recovering from a disaster. D-SNAP is designed to help when people return to their homes and have access to electricity and grocery stores. Benefits are loaded on a Lone Star Card within three days of applying, and the amount is equal to two months of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits, based on household size.

There is a limited period of time to apply for D-SNAP, based on your county of residence.

To be eligible, you must:

Be from a county that has been declared a federal disaster area*.

Have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense, such as temporary shelter or home repairs.

Not have been getting regular SNAP food benefits at the time of the disaster.

Meet certain income limits. Click here to view income limits.

Applying for D-SNAP

You must apply in person at a designated D-SNAP location in your county of residence. You will not be able to apply online. D-SNAP applications will be accepted for a limited amount of time in each county. See below for designated D-SNAP locations.

To apply you'll need to show:

Proof of identity - Examples include a driver's license or other government-issued ID

Residents in Harris County may only apply between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Date Last name

Sept. 22, 27 A - C

Sept. 23, 28 D - H

Sept. 24, 29 I - M

Sept. 25, 30 N - R

Sept. 26, Oct. 1 S - Z

Oct. 2-5 Anyone

Locations

Harris County - Houston

Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77060

Harris County - Houston

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

Harris County - Pasadena

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont

Pasadena, TX 77505

Residents in Brazoria and Calhoun counties may only apply for D-SNAP between Sept. 18 and 24. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Date Last name

Sept. 18 A - C

Sept. 19 D - H

Sept. 20 I - M

Sept. 21 N - R

Sept. 22 S - Z

Sept. 23 & 24 Anyone

Locations

Brazoria County - Angleton

Brazoria County Courthouse East Annex

1524 E. Mulberry St.

Angleton, TX 77515

Calhoun County - Port Lavaca

Walmart Parking Lot, HHS Mobile Site

400 Tiny Browning Blvd.

Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Residents in Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Chambers, Colorado, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Hardin, Lee and Walker counties may only apply between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Date Last name

Sept. 25 A - C

Sept. 26 D - H

Sept. 27 I - M

Sept. 28 N - R

Sept. 29 S - Z

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Anyone

Locations

Austin County Residents

HHS Office

800 E. Wendt St.

Bellville, TX 77418

Bastrop County Residents

HHS Office

3809 TX-150 Loop

Bastrop, TX 78602

Bee County and Goliad County Residents

HHS Office

1800 S Washington St.

Beeville, TX 78102

Chambers County Residents

Don McLeod Recreation Center

10717 Langston Drive

Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Colorado County Residents

HHS Office

1220 Bowie St.

Columbus, TX 78934

Fayette County Residents

HHS Office

228 N. Main St.

La Grange, TX 78945

Fort Bend County Residents

County Annex

4520 Reading Road

Rosenberg, TX 77471

*On Sept. 29, hours will be noon to 7 p.m.

Hardin County Residents

Lumberton Performing Arts Center (Lumberton High School)

103 S. LHS Drive

Lumberton, TX 77657

Lee County Residents

HHS Office

2020 N Main St.

Giddings, TX 78942

Walker County Residents

Walker County Storm Shelter

455 SH 75 N.

Huntsville, TX 77320

If you have additional questions about D-SNAP, call 2-1-1 and after picking a language choose option 6.

