'Urgent need' for people to foster, adopt pets after Harvey

HOUSTON - The shelter housing displaced animals after Harvey is asking for help from anyone who wants to foster or adopt a pet.

The Harris County Animal Shelter has provided care to nearly 1,000 displaced animals, but now the shelter needs community support to foster or adopt over 100 more.

After Hurricane Harvey, the stray hold window for animals was expanded from a 72-hour policy to 30 days to allow ample time for an owner to reclaim their pet. For some animals, their stray hold period is up and they are ready to be adopted now. Others need to be fostered for a few more weeks until they are able to be adopted.

“Every animal we have received since the storm has been held longer in hopes that they will be reunited with their owner within the 30-day hold period. Although this has caused us to reach capacity, we have been able to manage by placing animals into foster care with individuals or rescue groups,” said Dr. Michael White, HCPH Division Director Veterinary Public Health. “Adopting or fostering is not only more beneficial for a shelter animal, but it opens up kennel space to allow us to accommodate more animals in need.”

To foster or adopt an animal visit www.countypets.com. All animals adopted from the Harris County Animal Shelter located at 612 Canino Road, Houston, are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

