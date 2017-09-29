Thousands line up for disaster food stamps
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's cutting his proposed 8.9 percent tax hike to pay for Harvey cleanup by more than half. Under the revised plan, a Houston homeowner with a $225,000 home would pay around an extra four dollars per month compared to j
KHOU 4:36 PM. CDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Off-duty deputy constable struck on Eastex Freeway
-
Charges filed against passenger who was forcibly removed from Southwest flight
-
Mom speaks about missing teen in Highlands, TX
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
Public schools weigh-in on anthem protests
-
New conditions of bond set for suspect
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
-
After Harvey: Why some debris is moved faster than others
-
Friday morning forecast
-
WATCH: Kingwood boy in viral photos meets with HPD chief
More Stories
-
Mayor Turner: No need for property tax increase to…Sep 29, 2017, 3:40 p.m.
-
People wait for hours for Harvey disaster food benefitsSep 29, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
-
Brazoria Co. homeowners say refinery pushed…Sep 29, 2017, 8:19 a.m.